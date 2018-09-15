PSG hope Jordan deal will help meet FFP rules

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has told Agence France-Presse that he is confident a lucrative new kit deal with Nike's Jordan Brand will help them fall into line with Uefa's Financial Fair Play rules.

The French champions unveiled their new home and away Champions League shirts, which will carry the famous Jumpman logo, at a ceremony in Paris on Thursday after announcing a three-year deal.

According to a source, the Qatar-owned club are hoping to bring in some €200 million (S$320 million) in total annual revenue from sales following the agreement with the brand that was named after National Basketball Association icon Michael Jordan.

The Jordan Brand is a subsidiary of Nike, PSG's kit supplier for over 30 years.

"It is amazing, it will help. That is why I tell everybody, don't worry, because our revenue will increase," Al-Khelaifi, who also claimed the club were now "one of the three biggest football brands in the world", told AFP. "We have a lot of things to do, but the global brand today of PSG, with Jordan, can add a lot of revenue, soon and in the season."

In 2014, PSG were fined €60 million in prize money which was earned from playing in the Champions League after Uefa determined the club's income had been artificially inflated through a sponsorship deal with the Qatar Tourism Authority.

And PSG again were the subject of an investigation by European football's governing body last year after raising eyebrows when they announced the two most expensive transfer deals in the history of the game, signing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for a combined total of over €400 million.

Uefa announced in June that PSG would not be sanctioned, only to reopen the case in July, although they have yet to make a final decision.

Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules were brought in to ensure that clubs competing in European competitions do not spend more than they earn, or post losses of more than €30 million over three seasons.

After their huge spending spree last term, PSG were more restrained with their dealings in the recently concluded transfer window, which shut at the end of last month.

They signed German defender Thilo Kehrer from Schalke for €37 million and Spanish left-back Juan Bernat moved from Bayern Munich for €15 million, while Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting joined on free transfers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE