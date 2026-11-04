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PSG hit Villarreal for six as Bayern win and Man United fight back

MADRID, Nov 3 - Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain underlined their Champions League title credentials with victories over Atletico Madrid and Villarreal respectively on Tuesday, while Manchester United came from two goals down to snatch a dramatic win over AS Roma.

Bayern broke down a stubborn Atletico side in Madrid as second-half goals from Lennart Karl and Konrad Laimer secured victory, while PSG set a record as the fastest team to score four goals in a Champions League match on their way to a 6-0 victory.

At Old Trafford, Matheus Cunha struck twice in quick succession after the break as United overturned a two-goal deficit to beat Roma 3-2, the comeback following protests by home supporters.

Barcelona eased to a 3-0 home win over Aston Villa after Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the seventh minute and Raphinha added a second-half double.

Inter Milan were equally convincing, beating Feyenoord 3-0 at De Kuip. Yann Bisseck curled in the opener from long range, Pio Esposito headed the second before halftime and Piotr Zielinski completed the scoring from distance after the restart.

PSG remain top of the standings with 12 points, followed by a group of six teams on nine points including Barcelona and Villa.

Stadiums across Europe fell silent before kickoff in memory of Tenerife player Jesus de Miguel, who died earlier on Tuesday. REUTERS