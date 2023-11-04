PSG go top with 3-0 win over Montpellier

PARIS - Paris St Germain took provisional top spot in Ligue 1 with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Montpellier thanks to goals from Lee Kang-in, Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha on Friday.

The hosts took the lead after 10 minutes through Lee who fired into the top corner following a low cross from Achraf Hakimi that Kylian Mbappe dummied for the South Korean.

The visitors tried to find an equaliser but instead PSG's exciting 17-year-old prospect Zaire-Emery thundered the ball home after Ousmane Dembele's back-heel in the 58th.

Hakimi was on hand once more eight minutes later to cross for substitute Vitinha to slam the ball into the corner.

Luis Enrique's PSG side had the ball in the net again in added time but the effort was disallowed for offside.

PSG lead the table on 24 points, two ahead of Nice who host Stade Rennes on Sunday. Montpellier are 11th with 11 points. REUTERS

