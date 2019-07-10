PSG get tough with Neymar

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Leonardo has admitted that Neymar could be on his way out of the club this summer amid speculation linking the Brazilian with a return to Barcelona.

The French Ligue 1 champions have also said that they would take "appropriate action" against the forward after he failed to show up for pre-season training on Monday.

In an interview on the same day with French daily Le Parisien, Leonardo said: "It's clear to everyone (he wants to leave).

"The position is clear for all. But one thing is concrete today: he still has three years of contract with us.

"And since we have not received an offer, we cannot discuss anything.

"We have not received any offers. But we had, it's true, very superficial contacts (from Barcelona).

"Neymar can leave PSG if there is an offer that suits everyone. But to date, we do not know if anyone wants to buy it or at what price."

In a terse statement, PSG said: "On Monday 8 July Neymar da Silva Santos Junior was due to return to pre-season activities with the Paris Saint-Germain senior squad.

"Paris Saint-Germain notes that Neymar Jr was not in attendance... This was without the club's prior authorisation.

"The club regrets this situation and will therefore take appropriate action."

In Rio de Janeiro, however, Brazilian media quoted Neymar's father as saying that PSG "were aware" the striker would be absent.

"The reason (for his no-show) was known and planned for a year as part of his activities for the Neymar Institute (charitable foundation)," said Neymar Sr.

"We couldn't postpone them and he will return (to PSG) on July 15. It's as simple as that. PSG are aware."

Neymar left Barcelona to join PSG for a world-record fee of €222 million (S$338.5 million) in August 2017, but could make a surprise move back to the Nou Camp this summer.



Neymar, seen celebrating after scoring for PSG in Ligue 1 earlier this year, has had two seasons with the French side plagued by injury and personal issues. The club say they will take action over his no-show on Monday but his father Neymar Sr insists that PSG are aware he would report back as agreed next Monday after taking part in activities for his charitable institution. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Last week, Barcelona's vice-president Jordi Cardoner told a press conference: "What is correct, at the current time, what I have read, what I have heard, is that Neymar wants to come back to Barcelona."

Spanish sports newspaper Diario Sport even claimed a five-year contract has been agreed in principle.

The newspaper said last week the terms include Neymar reducing his salary from around €36 million at PSG to the €24 million he received at Barca in 2017.

The 27-year-old had spent four years with the Spanish champions, winning the Champions League in 2015 and two LaLiga titles.

Any return for Neymar would likely require Barca to raise funds through sales.

Frenkie de Jong has already signed for €75 million from Ajax. Antoine Griezmann is expected to join from Atletico Madrid for €120 million, although that deal has hit snags.

3 Years remaining on Neymar's contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He signed in 2017 for a world-record fee of €222 million (S$338.5 million).

On Sunday, Griezmann failed to show up for pre-season training at Atletico and the Spanish club, like PSG, threatened to punish the French forward.

Neymar's time at PSG has also been punctuated by injury (he missed the Copa America with an ankle problem) and controversy.

He was questioned by Brazilian police last month over allegations he raped a woman he met through social media in a Paris hotel - charges he has denied.

And the Brazilian star will miss three Champions League matches next season as punishment for insulting a referee following the team's Champions League collapse against Manchester United.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has warned Neymar and his other highly paid stars that they must shape up or ship out, claiming "celebrity behaviour" at the French champions will not be tolerated.

