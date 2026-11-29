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PARIS Nov 28 - Champions Paris St Germain broke down a resilient Lorient side on Saturday to claim a ninth successive Ligue 1 victory and extend their lead at the top of the standings to six points.

But their exploits were overshadowed by RC Lens striker Abdallah Sima, who scored all his side’s goals in their 5-2 away win at Angers, turning around the result after the home team had been 2-1 up early in the second half.

Sima netted his five goals in the space of 38 minutes, with the first in the 43rd minute.

He then struck four times between the 64th and 81st minutes to give new coach Didier Digard his first victory and end Lens’ five-match winless run in all competitions.

“It's a lucky day for me and I'm very happy. But for me, the most important thing is the work we did here. We came back twice after falling behind. It wasn't easy. We showed character,” said the Senegal international, the first player to score five goals in a Ligue 1 match since Carlos Eduardo did so for Nice against Guingamp in October 2014.

Senny Mayulu scored in the 32nd minute and Ousmane Dembele doubled the lead in the 67th as PSG beat Lorient 2-0 at home later on Saturday.

Mayulu’s strike, swept home from the right side of the attack across the goalkeeper after a series of slick passes, was only the 10th league goal Lorient had conceded this season.

TERRORISING

Last season, Lorient held PSG to a draw in both league clashes, but on Saturday it was the capital club who controlled proceedings and were constantly on the attack.

Belgian international Mika Godts terrorised Lorient down the left flank. His mazy run into the penalty area ended with a pass to Dembele, who swept the ball home in the 67th minute.

Lille missed out on a chance to go second, failing to take advantage of Friday’s loss for Paris FC at Brest.

Lille were hoping to build on their midweek win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League but lost 2-1 at struggling Le Mans to stay on 21 points, two behind Paris FC and eight adrift of the leaders.

The hosts went ahead in first-half stoppage time when Louis Mafouta headed home Lucas Buades’ cross, but Lille equalised after defender Nathan Ngoy chipped a pass over the defence to Ayase Ueda, who, with his back to goal, somehow directed a looping header over goalkeeper Kocik and into the net.

But Antoine Rabillard netted a stunning winner into the top corner in the 88th minute for Le Mans’ third league victory of the season.

Elye Wahi scored a hat-trick as Nice beat Troyes 4-1 to continue their recovery from a dreadful previous season and a slow start to the current campaign, moving up to sixth on 20 points.

Bottom-placed Le Havre, reduced to 10 men for most of the second half after Mbwana Samatta was sent off, remained without a league win this season after losing 3-1 at home to Strasbourg. Goals from Conrad Harder, Sebastian Nanasi and Samir El Mourabet lifted the visitors out of the relegation places. REUTERS