PSG end Nice's hopes of a Champions League spot

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v Paris St Germain - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - May 15, 2024 Paris St Germain's Marco Asensio in action with OGC Nice's Dante REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v Paris St Germain - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - May 15, 2024 OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram in action with Paris St Germain's Goncalo Ramos REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Updated
May 16, 2024, 05:33 AM
Published
May 16, 2024, 05:33 AM

NICE, France - Paris St Germain beat 10-man Nice 2-1 away in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, leaving the hosts with no chance of a top-four finish.

PSG, who have already clinched the title and are preparing for the Coupe de France final on May 25, have 73 points, while Nice are fifth on 54 points. With one match remaining, they are four points behind fourth-placed Brest, ensuring they cannot qualify for the Champions League.

Bradley Barcola opened the scoring for Luis Enrique's side in the 18th minute and Yoram Zague added a second five minutes later.

Nice managed to get on the scoreboard before the break through Mohamed-Ali Cho who was played in by Jeremie Boga.

However, their hopes of an equaliser were hit when Melvin Bard was sent off in the 75th minute for a foul on Barcola. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top