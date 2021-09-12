Prudent spending could come back to haunt Liverpool On The Ball

An adopted son re-signed at both Old Trafford and Anfield on deadline day. Manchester United's reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo amounted to a sensation. Liverpool's contract extension with Jordan Henderson did not.
Perhaps it was Liverpool's summer in a nutshell. United unveiled one flagship signing after another: Jadon Sancho, then Raphael Varane, then Ronaldo. Manchester City smashed the British transfer record for Jack Grealish. Chelsea spent almost as much on Romelu Lukaku and then borrowed Saul Niguez for good measure.