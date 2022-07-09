Proud to score historic goal

SOUTHAMPTON • Julie Nelson headed her name into the record books at the Women's European Championship on Thursday, after not only becoming Northern Ireland's first goalscorer at a major Finals but also the oldest one in the tournament's history.

Aged 37 years and 33 days, the defender scored tournament debutantes Northern Ireland's only goal as they were outclassed 4-1 by Norway in their Group A opener at St Mary's Stadium.

With her side trailing 3-0 at the break, Nelson nodded home in the 49th minute to surpass Italy's Patrizia Panico as the oldest scorer at the Women's Euro.

"As a defender you don't expect to score Northern Ireland's first goal at a major Finals," Nelson, whose last goal was a couple of years ago, told the BBC.

"I had to do a double take as I saw the goalkeeper scrambling. I'd no time to celebrate, everybody just jumped up on me. It was such a proud moment."

Admitting that they knew it would be a tough outing against world No. 11 Norway, Nelson said they were a bit nervy at the start.

"But I thought we stepped up after that and did our best," she said.

Julie Blakstad and Frida Maanum gave Norway the perfect start with goals inside the first 13 minutes at Southampton. Caroline Graham Hansen's penalty put the two-time European champions 3-0 up after just 31 minutes.

Guro Reiten's second-half free kick sealed a convincing win for Martin Sjogren's side, who moved level on three points with hosts England at the top of Group A.

"I'm very pleased with the first 45 minutes, but then Northern Ireland came back, we got a bit sloppy and we can't be that in a big tournament because then you will get punished, which is what happened," Sjogren said. "But we bounced back quite quickly, so I'm very happy... We could have scored a couple more in the first half."

For world No. 47 Northern Ireland, they have the bigger picture in mind. Manager Kenny Shiels said: "We are three years into this programme and it's going to take 10 years to get us into the top 20 in Europe... We have grown too quickly and we are playing against teams of this ilk, it's tough. But the experience is brilliant for us."

Following Wednesday's record attendance of 68,871 for England's 1-0 win over Austria at Old Trafford, a more modest crowd of 9,146 turned out at St Mary's.

Meanwhile, in the Concacaf Women's Championship, Sophia Smith's brace helped the United States thrash Jamaica 5-0, sealing the two-time defending champions' berth for next year's World Cup after Mexico lost 3-0 to Haiti.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE