Proposed EPL reform a power grab: UK govt

LONDON • British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said that he fears Project Big Picture, a proposal devised by Liverpool and Manchester United and approved by the English Football League, amounts to a "power grab" by the two of the richest clubs in the world.

In return for bailing out teams in the lower divisions - a £250 million (S$443.3 million) rescue package will be put together to soften the impact of zero match-day revenue - the two teams, along with Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Everton, Southampton and West Ham, will be granted "special status" over how the top flight should be run.

However, the radical proposal has already been met by opposition from the Premier League, alarmed by the motion to reduce the competition from 20 to 18 clubs, and axe the League Cup and Community Shield for the 2022-23 season.

Other measures include getting rid of the 14-vote threshold needed for a resolution to pass, putting in place new rules for distribution of Premier League income, doing away with parachute payments for relegated teams, and removing the one club, one vote system - in place since the top flight's inception 28 years ago.

The plan was first reported by The Telegraph on Sunday and in response, the Premier League said "a number of the individual proposals in the plan published could have a damaging impact on the whole game and we are disappointed to see that Rick Parry, chair of the English Football League, has given his on-the-record support".

Asked by Sky News whether the plan that will change the governance of the sport was meant to protect smaller clubs or amounted to a "power grab" by Premier League giants, Mr Dowden replied yesterday: "I fear it's the latter.

"I'm quite sceptical about this. I'm afraid if we keep having these back-room deals and all these other things going on, we will have to look again at the underlying governance of football."

Mr Dowden also said the ruling Conservative Party had promised a fan-led review of English football in its election manifesto last year, and that recent events "have made this seem more urgent".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman James Slack agreed, saying: "It's clear that this proposal does not command support throughout the Premier League and it is exactly this type of back-room dealing that undermines trust in football's governance."

The plan, which has been in the works since January, has drawn a mixed reaction since Sunday.

Chairman of League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers, Dale Vince, is in favour of the "very well-rounded and fair packet of changes", while pundit Gary Neville said "there is too much good in this to dismiss it".

18

​Teams in the Premier League, under proposals laid out in the plan called Project Big Picture.

But West Ham were reportedly not consulted despite being named in the plan and so are against it, according to the BBC, while pundits like former England boss Steve McClaren have called it "frightening".

As things stand, the plan needs 14 votes to pass, but should it get the green light, from the 2022-23 season, power will be concentrated in the hands of the nine clubs, with only six of them needing to vote for major change.

It is not known what will happen if the project is rejected, but the Premier League is set to convene an emergency meeting in midweek, according to The Times of London.

Regardless, former Liverpool and Premier League chief executive Parry has vowed to push ahead, claiming the reforms will be for "the good of English football".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG