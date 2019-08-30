Proposed Brazil-Thailand friendly in S'pore off

A proposed friendly between the Brazil and Thailand football teams at Singapore's National Stadium on Oct 11 is off, the Football Association of Thailand confirmed on its Facebook page yesterday.

Its general secretary Korrawee Prissananantakul added that it is because the five-time world champions wanted to play two games but could not find another opponent.

The game was scheduled for the Oct 7-15 Fifa international window, where most Asian teams are involved in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers. Singapore will play in Saudi Arabia on Oct 10 and host Uzbekistan on Oct 15.

While the South American qualifiers do not start until March next year, and Thailand were willing to play on Oct 11 when they do not have a qualifier, the organisers struggled to find Brazil a second opponent.

The Straits Times reported on Aug 19 about ongoing discussions to host the game in Singapore, with the Football Association of Singapore confirming an approach was made to stage it at the National Stadium.

The Selecao last played at the new National Stadium in 2014, when Neymar scored all four goals in a 4-0 win over Japan in front of a sell-out 51,577 crowd.

David Lee