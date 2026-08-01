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‘Project of one person’: FIFA executive blindsided by Gianni Infantino’s privatisation plan

FIFA president Gianni Infantino aims to raise as much as US$4.2 billion (S$5.3 billion) through a planned stake sale to investors.

ZURICH, Switzerland - FIFA chief operating officer Kevin Lamour said he and staff were deceived by Gianni Infantino’s plan to sell stakes in a proposed commercial unit to investors.

“It is the project of one person,” Lamour told the Associated Press.

It shouldn’t go ahead and “the time has now come for football political leaders to ask themselves the right questions and make the right decisions.”

This adds more opposition to Infantino’s strategy to raise as much as US$4.2 billion (S$5.3 billion) through an investment vehicle.

It also points to brewing angst within FIFA.

Earlier on July 31, Carlos Cordeiro, a senior adviser to Infantino, announced that he was quitting the organisation in opposition.

FIFA announced the plan, aided by JPMorgan Chase & Co, earlier this week and after heavy criticism defended it on July 31.

The organisation said in a statement that it was not “selling football” and this would benefit its 211 member associations, which will have final say with a vote.

Lamour and FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. BLOOMBERG