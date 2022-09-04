Progress with room for improvement

LONDON - As much as Manchester United fans would be eager to see the team's latest big-money signing Antony in action, manager Erik ten Hag has yet to decide whether to give the Brazilian winger his debut in Sunday's Premier League home clash against Arsenal.

United splashed out £86 million (S$120.6 million) to sign Antony from ten Hag's former club Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday, but the man in charge refused to reveal if the 22-year-old will feature at Old Trafford this weekend.

"Thursday he did his first training, individual," ten Hag said.

"Friday we have a team session and Saturday we have a team session, so I will think about it and then we will take a decision."

After dismal defeats by Brighton and Brentford to start his reign, ten Hag's side have won three in a row, including Thursday's 1-0 victory at Leicester City.

The Dutchman named an unchanged side for United's last two games, leaving new £60 million signing Casemiro on the bench alongside Cristiano Ronaldo - which also means that Antony will likely face a similar situation in which he is given time to integrate into the squad before he starts.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is also yet to make his first start for the club since joining from Spanish and European champions Real Madrid last month.

Arsenal, who have won their first five games, are the Premier League's only team with a perfect record this season and ten Hag knows they will pose a stern test to United's recent revival.

"I have seen Arsenal, a tough opponent. They've started really well, as we all know," he said.

"You can see there's a team who are longer together, with a coach who is bringing his philosophy in the team, so for us it's a good test... We will pick the right XI to start."

Ten Hag also said he has been encouraged by the upturn in form, with their determination to hold on to the lead given to them by Jadon Sancho's goal at Leicester proving a stark contrast to last month's shambolic 4-0 loss to Brentford.