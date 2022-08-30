Probe on Pogba's extortion claims

PARIS • French police have opened an investigation into claims by World Cup winner Paul Pogba that he is the victim of a multi-million euro blackmail plot by gangsters involving his brother, a source close to the case told Agence France-Presse on Sunday.

His allegations came after his older brother Mathias published a bizarre video online - in four languages (French, Italian, English and Spanish) - promising "great revelations" about the Juventus star.

A statement signed by his lawyers, his mother Yeo Moriba and current agent Rafaela Pimenta, said the videos that were published on Saturday night "are unfortunately no surprise".

"They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organised gang against Paul Pogba," read the statement. "The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation."

Mathias, 32, has said he will dish the dirt about his brother and Pimenta, who took over as head of the company of Pogba's former agent, Mino Raiola, who died in April.

He added the "whole world, as well as my brother's fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother's teammates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things".

He also said people needed to know what he knew in order to judge whether his brother "deserves his place in the French team and the honour of playing in the World Cup and if he deserves to be a starter at Juventus".

According to two sources close to the Pogba family contacted by AFP, large sums of money are being demanded from Paul if he wants to avoid the dissemination of the allegedly compromising videos.

France Info also reported that Paul told investigators he had been threatened by "childhood friends and two hooded men armed with assault rifles" and are demanding €13 million (S$18 million) from him for "services provided".

According to the Daily Mail, the group want protection money and reportedly took Pogba to a flat in the Paris suburb of Lagny-sur-Marne at the end of March to get their point across.

Pogba, 29, is said to have told investigators he used to be close to his childhood friends and brother, and would help them financially but things soured in January.

The Mail added he then "kicked one of them" out of his house in Manchester after discovering that the unidentified man had "used his credit card to steal €200,000".