Prime time to finish the job

LONDON • Six years ago, Steven Gerrard's slip-up against Chelsea proved to be the defining moment of Liverpool's season as they finished runners-up despite having the Premier League title in their hands with three games left.

Not since 1990 had they come this close to winning the English top flight and it would be a five-year wait before the Reds came close to puttying up a challenge for the league again.

Last season was settled only on the final day of the campaign, but they were dependent on Manchester City stumbling, which did not happen.

This time round, Liverpool again have control of their own destiny, but with a 25-point gap over City - the biggest lead in English top-flight history - and requiring just two wins from the nine games left, it is most unlikely they will slip up again in their quest for a first league title in 30 years.

With that in mind, Gerrard wants a statue of manager Jurgen Klopp to be erected outside Anfield in recognition of his achievements since arriving in 2015. The former Liverpool captain told The Athletic yesterday: "What you need to take into consideration is when Jurgen took over, Liverpool weren't close to being the best team in the country, they weren't even in the top four.

"To come to Liverpool when he did, get to the amount of finals (four with the Reds) that he has, deliver the sixth European Cup (last year) and then deliver the first league title after 30 years... he has come and taken the club to the next level.

"For me, someone like Jurgen should be rewarded now. It seems like in football, we often wait until people get older before their achievements are fully recognised.

"But I know the owners of Liverpool won't let that happen. When Jurgen delivers the league, they should already be starting work on a statue of him."

Had the coronavirus pandemic not reared its head, prompting a three-month shutdown of the Premier League, Klopp's men would already be on their summer break by now, basking in the fruits of their season's labour.

But the Covid-19 crisis has turned this season into an extraordinary one - the last time an English top-flight game was held this late in the year was in 1947 - though the circumstances will not take away from Liverpool's title procession.

The players will have to learn to cope with the closed-door policy, strict health and safety guidelines and safe distancing measures for the remainder of the term, but Klopp has urged his side to keep their eyes on the prize.





The title may be the only piece of silverware left they can land this campaign, having suffered exits in the domestic cups and the Champions League after winning the Club World Cup in December, but there are other records that can be bettered, with City's 100-point mark an unspoken target.

When Pep Guardiola's players set that record in the 2017-18 season, it was thought of as the measuring yardstick for near perfection, but the Merseyside club are poised to set a new benchmark, needing only 19 points from a remaining 27 to go one better.

JURGEN'S JUST DUES For me, someone like Jurgen should be rewarded now... When Jurgen delivers the league, they should already be starting work on a statue of him. STEVEN GERRARD, former Liverpool captain, on wanting the current manager to be recognised for his work at Anfield.

Calling on his players to make that final push, Klopp told Sky Germany: "I'm not sitting here and want to doubt that (we will become champions), but I also know we want to win football matches and not only two, but if possible nine.

"This can become historic, I have to say so clearly. And not only club historical, but historical in general. We have the chance to get an unbelievable number of points and so we prepare ourselves and then we will see what comes out of it."

Should City lose to Arsenal today, the Anfield faithful would love nothing more than clinching the title at derby rivals Everton on Sunday.

While that would be a belated birthday present for Klopp, who turned 53 yesterday, and his captain Jordan Henderson, who turns 30 today, the celebrations are primed to continue once the coronation is complete.

