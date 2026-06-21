Pretty in pink? Boots in fluorescent, neon shades in spotlight at World Cup

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Norway's Erling Haaland (left) celebrates scoring their first goal against Iraq, and France's forward Kylian Mbappe (right) celebrates scoring his team's third goal against Senegal.

The quadrennial World Cup is world football’s premier competition, but with the eyeballs it attracts - FIFA estimated 1.5 billion people watching the 2022 final - it is also one of the largest runways for footballers to strut their wares.

At the ongoing 2026 tournament, pink in a myriad of shades is visibly the colour of choice, both for the apparel manufacturers and the boots worn by the sport’s leading stars they sponsor.

After the first round of matches, six of the eight top scorers, including the likes of France’s Kylian Mbappe, the US’ Folarin Balogun and Norway’s Erling Haaland, were sporting boots that had pink as the dominant colour.

The flashes of pink from the boots, as the goal scorers celebrated in front of global audiences, were an endorsement of the players’ sharpness in front of goal as much as it was their apparel makers’ faith in the players.

Consumer trend forecaster WGSN has claimed prescience on the colour taking centre stage in the US, Canada and Mexico.

On Instagram, the culture analysts reminded everyone that they had in 2024 identified Electric Fuchsia - a neon, kinetic pink-purple signalling “digital energy, rebellion and escapism” - to be a key colour for 2026, alongside four others.

“In an athlete-led sports economy, colour... does more than decorate a product: it turns boots, kits and accessories into cultural signals,” said WGSN data associate Madeline Chant.

England players, 10 out of 11 wearing pink boots pose for a team photograph before their game against Croatia. PHOTO: AFP

Part of the key considerations for Nike Football’s product director Odi Nimako was for the pink to “pop” against the green football pitches, as well as the players’ kit.

“Pink really helps bring it out against the green grass on the pitch, whether you’re in the stands or whether you’re watching on TV, making sure that visibility is there,” he told The Athletic.

“For this (World Cup) moment we really wanted to focus on that visual impact... we really wanted to make it pop.”

Although pink has caught the eye in 2026, footballers have always been looking to buck colour trends, simply by standing out from the rest.

While 10 of the English starting XI, led by skipper Harry Kane in their white Three Lions uniforms wore pink cleats against Croatia last week, it was more than half a century after World Cup winning midfielder Alan Ball first turned heads with his white boots amid a row of black in 1970.

Brazilian Ronaldo had also played his part with his trend-setting sartorial choices, sporting blue then silver Nike Mercurial Vapors at successive World Cup finals, leading his country to victory at Yokohama in 2002.

The pink is the new black phenomenon has also spilt over into the attire of some match referees at the World Cup, with officials for some matches sporting “flamingo pink” tops.

“Pink is the colour of Miami, and we are all wearing this very nice pink dresses to give a little bit of a shout-out, to give a little bit of a smile to the city which is hosting us,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino at a referee camp, labelling the shirt’s pink hue after the bird once abundant in the south-eastern American city.

It is not entirely clear whether it was Nike’s Mercurial Vapor or Superfly, adidas’ Predators and F50s or even Skechers’ SKX_2 Elite range that first opted to be pretty in pink this summer, but their near concurrent launch timed for the World Cup means it is easier to pick out the players who are not wearing pink.

Amid a sea of pink, Lionel Messi stands out simply by wearing boots mirroring Argentina’s shirt colours. PHOTO: AFP

The effect is such that those not wearing the strikingly pink boots are in fact standing out, including the current top scorer and Golden Boot leader, Lionel Messi of reigning champions Argentina.

While he spends his current club career in the pink of Inter Miami, his adidas boots are in shades of white, gold, and sky-blue, mirroring the famous colours of the Argentinian jersey.

And with a hat-trick for the world champions in their opening match against Algeria, Messi may yet prove that going against the pink flow could pay dividends for both his country’s fanatic faithful and his marketers.