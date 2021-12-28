'Pretty challenging' days ahead as Chelsea grapple with growing injury list

LONDON • Chelsea's 3-1 English Premier League win over Aston Villa on Sunday came at a cost, with Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante both forced off with injuries.

Already missing Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, the visitors were forced to play Callum Hudson-Odoi for the full 90 minutes and throw on Romelu Lukaku at half-time, despite the pair only just recovering from Covid-19.

Hosts Villa took the lead through Reece James' own goal but Jorginho equalised with a penalty before half-time.

Both Lukaku, who has not started a league game since October due to injury and his infection, and Hudson-Odoi were instrumental in the away win. They combined for the former to grab the crucial second goal after the break, before Jorginho got his double from the spot again.

While Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was thrilled with the fighting spirit shown at Villa Park - the win keeps the third-placed Blues (41) on the coat-tails on leaders Manchester City (47) - he was unhappy at being forced to push his players to their limits.

"It is not so easy when you have a long injury, with a body like (Lukaku) and you catch Covid-19," the German said. "When you read the match sheet and read the names you might think, yes, everyone is there, 18 guys and it is a top squad. But if you look at the details, you see that we are struggling and taking some huge risks.

"Callum was forced to play 90 minutes straight after Covid-19 because of injuries during the match and that's the way it is."

The Blues face Brighton tomorrow, before taking on Liverpool on Sunday and Tuchel is worried about the players he must pitch back into action over the busy holiday period.

"This is a big reaction and win. At the same time, I am always concerned in the last weeks, I'm concerned for the health and the safety of the players," he added.

"This is pretty challenging. It's not over just because the names are back on the team sheet.

"N'Golo is very painful in exactly the same spot as his (previous knee) injury and Thiago has a hamstring problem. We are checking on a daily basis who can be pushed. I don't have any concerns about the schedule, mentality or quality of our players but it is demanding."

Villa assistant manager Gary McAllister, standing in for manager Steven Gerrard, who is self-isolating after a positive Covid-19 test, felt the scoreline flattered the Blues.

