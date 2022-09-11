Pressure on Albirex now, says Lalic after Sailors falter

A pair of 2-1 wins on Saturday has seen the Singapore Premier League (SPL) title race momentum swing in favour of Albirex Niigata.

Tampines Rovers did the Japanese side, who won the last of their four SPL titles in 2020, a huge favour by beating reigning champions Lion City Sailors at Our Tampines Hub, while Albirex eked out a comeback win against Young Lions at Jurong East Stadium.

With 54 points from 24 matches, Albirex have opened up a three-point lead at the top of the table, with four games to go.

Post-match, Sailors coach Luka Lalic demanded his players reflect on themselves after losing their last two matches.

He said: "Similar to the loss to Geylang, we made easy, silly mistakes, lost the ball and let them score twice. If we make such mistakes, and miss opportunities of our own, against serious teams, we will be punished.

"The pressure has been on us for some time, and now it will switch to Albirex, and it is up to us to chase them now. I asked the boys to take two days off for self-reflection, and we go back to work on Tuesday."

The Sailors were missing a huge chunk of their first-choice defence with Brazilian Pedro Henrique injured, and fellow centre-back Hariss Harun and right-back Hafiz Nor suspended after their 3-1 defeat by Geylang International last Sunday.

They went for a new-look three-man central defence with Amirul Adli flanked by defensive midfielder M. Anumanthan and left-back Nur Adam Abdullah, as Izwan Mahbud was also preferred in goal over Hassan Sunny.

More bad news followed with South Korean striker Kim Shin-wook ruled out of the match-day squad after suffering a groin injury during training on Friday.

Fellow imports, Brazilian playmaker Diego Lopes and Belgian winger Maxime Lestienne, started from the bench as they were not fully fit. This meant the Sailors kicked off with an all-local line-up.

After a goal-less first half, the Stags took the lead 10 minutes after the break when Taufik Suparno robbed Anumanthan in the box to set up Boris Kopitovic for a tap-in.