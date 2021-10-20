Pressure is on him but Solskjaer points to progress

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended his coaching staff and insisted he is still the right man for the job despite recent poor performances from his team.

The Red Devils are in Champions League action today at home to Atalanta and they head into the clash after three winless Premier League games, including two defeats.

The scrutiny on Solskjaer's future is increasing with progress to the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition far from certain. They are third in Group F, behind Atalanta (four points) and Young Boys (three) on goal difference.

"Every team will go through a patchy period, we are in one now, we know that," he said yesterday.

"The coaching staff we have got is absolutely amazing, the attention to detail, training sessions, preparations. As with every game, we analyse, we look at what we have to improve and what we need to be good at."

When asked if he feels that his job is on the line, the Norwegian said: "We've progressed over the years. Sixth in half season, third, second. You can see the progress.

"Pressure on me of course but I am in dialogue with the club, it is an open and honest discussion."

Last season, United blew a perfect start to be knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig. Failure to reach the Champions League knockout stages again could be the final blow to Solskjaer's credibility among a fan base beginning to turn on him.

Atalanta have lost just one of their last seven matches in all competitions - scoring six goals in their last two Serie A games and failing to find the net just once in all of their matches this season.

The Italian side will certainly pose a threat against a United defence that has kept just one clean sheet in 11 games this season.

"I am very impressed by their way, their style, the way they develop players," added Solskjaer.

"Of course when we signed Amad (Diallo) from Atalanta we watched them quite a lot. They have an attacking philosophy which many fans would like."

The United boss will be without Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial through injury. Captain Harry Maguire, who struggled in the 4-2 defeat by Leicester last weekend after being rushed back from a calf issue, is a doubt for the game.

Atalanta are missing the injured Hans Hateboer, Robin Gosens, Matteo Pessina and Rafael Toloi.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN UNITED V ATALANTA

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am