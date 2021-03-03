Pressure did not get to 'brilliant' United

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that Manchester United have not succumbed to the pressure of being touted as title challengers earlier in the season.

The Red Devils, who led the Premier League table briefly in January, have fallen to second and were 12 points behind Manchester City (62) even before their rivals hosted Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday.

United boss Solskjaer believes that there were other factors that came into play in the title race.

Speaking ahead of today's league trip to Crystal Palace, he said: "The pressure has not been there at all, that's the Premier League. We enjoy being as close to the top as possible, but there's the quality of the opposition, the tactics and the standards the season demands. It's the strangest year of all for everyone."

Despite falling off the top, United still have a six-point cushion over fifth-placed Chelsea in the battle for a top-four spot to secure Champions League qualification.

They head to Selhurst Park unbeaten in nine games in all competitions and have only one defeat in their last 20 Premier League matches. The title race is nearly over now, but United would still want to close the gap on City as much as they can ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Regardless of where his team end up at the end of the campaign, Solskjaer praised his players for doing their best in difficult conditions.

The Norwegian said: "Impressed with the way they've handled the season, the situation with the pandemic and not being able to have socialising with their friends.

"It's relentless, Thursday, Sunday, Saturday. This year has been the strangest of all our lives. We didn't live in the Second World War thankfully but these restrictions have been nearly as harsh.

"This squad has been brilliant."

The odds will be in their favour today, as they are without a loss in their last 20 away league matches.

Palace, in 13th, beat Solskjaer's men 3-1 at Old Trafford earlier this season, but manager Roy Hodgson is wary that United have also not lost in their last 11 away league games against Palace.

11 League games in a row at Selhurst Park that Manchester United have played without losing.

"Fantastic group of (attacking) players," he said.

"We have to be ready for them to throw a lot at us. So many good quality players at their disposal. People chip in with goals from all sorts of angles and distances...

"We have to make certain that we get our act together, defend as well as we've done in the last couple of games, and then hope that when we do win it back, we can hurt them on the counter."

Hodgson added that Connor Wickham and Jeffrey Schlupp are available for selection following injuries, while Wilfried Zaha is a doubt to face his former club and Nathaniel Clyne is still not ready.

For United, Solskjaer confirmed that Edinson Cavani was in training following a muscle problem but it remains to be seen if he is fit to travel to London.

Paul Pogba and Phil Jones remain on the sidelines.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

CRYSTAL PALACE V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4.15am