Premier League to share independent body’s review of referee and VAR decisions

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Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Premier League at Selhurst Park in London, Britain, on May 24.

The Premier League will publish the findings of its independent Key Match Incidents (KMI) Panel, which reviews decisions taken by referees and the VAR, on a weekly basis in a bid to increase transparency, the English top-flight said on Aug 18.

The five-member panel, established during the 2022-23 season, reviews and votes on the decisions officials took during all major incidents during the league’s matches. The results were shared with clubs and officials but the full judgments were kept private till last season.

The league said the move aimed to ensure “full transparency around the evaluations of the decisions made by match officials”.

The league will also share direct quotes from on-field officials and VAR in major incidents on its Premier League Match Centre social media account for the first time this season, along with in-game audio from cameras worn by referees in select matches.

“Alongside the professional referees’ body, the Premier League will also continue to lobby football’s lawmakers IFAB to allow more communications from the Match Officials to be broadcast in-game,” the league added.

The 2026-27 Premier League season will kick off on Aug 21, with defending champions Arsenal taking on promoted side Coventry City. REUTERS