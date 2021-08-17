Premier League talking points

1 VAR TWEAKS ARE WORKING

After praise for the officiating at Euro 2020, the Premier League appears to have received the message. Last season was plagued by fractional decisions being decided by video assistant referees (VAR) rather than the technology being used to remedy clear and obvious errors.

The Professional Game Match Officials Ltd - which presides over rule tweaks and changes - has told officials to raise the threshold for what is deemed a foul or penalty after a record 125 penalties were awarded last season. They have also acted to give the benefit of the doubt to attacking players in marginal offsides after last season saw goals being ruled for "armpits" being offside.

This weekend's games were notable for their free-flowing nature as referees showed leniency and there were few VAR controversies.

2 FAST AND FURIOUS RETURN FOR FANS

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic caused the three-month shutdown of the 2019-20 Premier League season 17 months ago, the stands were packed and made a difference on the field as well as adding noise and colour to the spectacle off it.

Nearly a full campaign behind closed doors last season saw home advantage evaporate with more wins for away sides. That immediately reverted to normal with seven home wins to three away victories this weekend as the hosts drew inspiration from the encouragement of a partisan crowd.

3 FERNANDES-POGBA HITTING IT OFF

Hopes were already high for Manchester United before a ball was kicked, with the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane seemingly solving two problem positions on the right side of the attack and at centre-back.

But their stalwarts will play just as important of a role this season. Bruno Fernandes scored his first hat-trick for the club thanks to an exhibition of running off the ball from midfield against Leeds, with Paul Pogba providing the ammunition.

Pogba, who had three assists last season, bagged four in total in United's opener and has every incentive to find his best form this season as he enters the final year of his contract.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS