Premier League talking points

1 LEICESTER MUST MAKE SIGNINGS

Leicester earned huge plaudits for their FA Cup-winning season but ultimately, a lack of depth cost them a place in the top four and a Champions League berth.

Injuries to key players in the second half of the season left the Foxes' squad at full stretch and the toll began to show as the goals dried up for Jamie Vardy and the defence began to creak without the injured Jonny Evans.

Despite his disappointment after a 4-2 defeat by Tottenham that saw them drop into the Europa League, manager Brendan Rodgers said he was excited about the summer ahead and was focused on adding reinforcements.

2 WHAT NEXT FOR BALE?

Gareth Bale scored twice late on at Leicester, taking his tally to 16 in all competitions as Tottenham qualified for the Europa Conference League, Uefa's new third-tier competition next season.

It only raises more questions why Jose Mourinho, who was sacked last month, did not appear more keen to make the Wales forward integral to his plans for the team, with Spurs missing out on the Champions League again.

The 31-year-old is supposed to be returning to Real Madrid as his loan spell is over but when asked about his future on Sunday, he gave a cryptic reply, saying "it'll cause chaos if I say (where I'm going)".

3 LEEDS CAN BE PROUD OF CAMPAIGN

Leeds' season of beautiful chaos came to a fitting end with a 3-1 win against relegated West Bromwich Albion to secure ninth place in their return to the top flight.

The game had everything that has been synonymous with Leeds this season - pace, passing as well as slack defending that has seen them punished on other occasions.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have been a breath of fresh air but he and fans will take note of Sheffield United, whose failure to replicate their 2019-20 season saw them relegated this term.

