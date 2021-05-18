Premier League talking points

1 JEBBISON OFFERS BLADES HOPE

There has not been a lot of joy at Sheffield United this season with the club unable to prevent relegation after a two-season spell in the top flight.

But 17-year-old Daniel Jebbison offered some much-needed hope of better times ahead after netting the winner in the bottom team's 1-0 victory at Everton on Sunday.

The Canada-born English striker became the youngest player to score on his first Premier League start and he will be one to watch in the Championship next term.

2 LEEDS FINISHING WITH A SPRINT

Many thought Leeds' high-energy football might see them fizzle out in the second half of the season but Marcelo Bielsa's side are ending their campaign in style.

A 4-0 thrashing of Burnley on Saturday followed the 3-1 defeat of Tottenham on May 8 to move them to 53 points in 10th place.

A top-half finish is almost assured and the only frustration will be that they will fall short of a return to Europe for the first time since 2002-03 when they played in the Uefa Cup.

REUTERS