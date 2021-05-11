Premier League talking points

1 WEST BROM BOSS ALLARDYCE HIRED TOO LATE

Sam Allardyce's proud record of never taking a Premier League team down came to an end as West Bromwich Albion lost 3-1 at Arsenal on Sunday, condemning the 19th-placed side to the drop.

Fans of the Baggies might well ask whether the club should have acted earlier than December to replace Slaven Bilic with Allardyce.

West Brom were 19th, with seven points from 13 games when the former England boss took command, and they have taken 19 points since, losing three of their previous 11 games before Sunday.

2 CALVERT-LEWIN A GENUINE THREAT

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti heaped praise on Dominic Calvert-Lewin after he gave his side a 1-0 win at West Ham on Sunday, keeping the visitors in the hunt for European football next season, while damaging the hosts' top-four hopes.

It was his 16th league goal of the season and 21st in all competitions, equalling the highest tally for an Englishman at the Toffees since Tony Cottee in 1993-94. Everton stayed eighth on 55 points with four games left, while the Hammers are three points ahead after 35 games.

REUTERS