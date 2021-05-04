Premier League talking points

1 HAVERTZ AND WERNER FINALLY COMING GOOD

Kai Havertz has endured a difficult first season at Chelsea since his £75 million (S$138.4 million) transfer from Bayer Leverkusen but some tough love from manager Thomas Tuchel appears to be getting a tune out of the forward.

Tuchel was full of praise for the 21-year-old German after his double in the 2-0 win over Fulham. Likewise compatriot Timo Werner is finally prospering and looking much more like the player who scored so routinely for RB Leipzig.

If part of the reasoning for offloading Frank Lampard was to hire someone who could get the best out of those two huge investments, it appears to finally be paying off.

2 EVERTON COULD RUE HOME FORM

A 2-1 home defeat by Aston Villa on Saturday left a huge dent in Everton's hopes of qualifying for Europe, with Goodison Park becoming something of a curse for Carlo Ancelotti's team.

They have won only five of their 17 home games this season, losing eight - a stark contrast to their away form which has yielded 10 wins from 16.

Even Ancelotti appears at a loss to explain it. "We were in good momentum and good form and then another bad performance at home. It is a completely different team, a completely different attitude."

3 LEICESTER HAVE TO AVOID DEJA VU

This time last season, Leicester slipped outside the top four following three losses in their last four games.

The Foxes face Newcastle United next knowing they cannot drop points as they did in the 1-1 draw against 10-man Southampton on Friday if they want to secure Champions League qualification.

