Premier League talking points

1. WRONG TIME TO TRAVEL IN EUROPE

International breaks are always a worrying time for club managers but with Covid-19 still surging in various parts of Europe, the next 10 days or so will be especially anxious ones.

West Ham manager David Moyes has Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal joining up with the Czech Republic squad while Lukasz Fabianski will be off playing for Poland. Both countries are experiencing high infection rates and Moyes admits it is a worry.

"It is a bit of a concern for us. A couple of times going to the Czech Republic it has not been so good, they had problems the last two times from what I can remember," he said.

2. OMINOUS SIGNS FOR BRUCE

Steve Bruce can look world-weary even when his sides are doing well but the Newcastle United manager's mood after Saturday's crushing 3-0 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion left him looking utterly despondent.

The Magpies hardly looked like a team fighting for their top-flight lives. Whether or not Bruce, the bookmakers' favourite to be the next Premier League manager to get sacked, remains in charge after the international break is questionable.

While Newcastle remain two points above the bottom three, the club's owners could decide a new face might hold their best hope of survival.

3. VILLA OVERLY RELIANT ON GREALISH

Sometimes a player's value to a team can increase when he is out injured and that is clearly the case with Aston Villa captain and playmaker Jack Grealish.

Tottenham might have breathed a collective sigh of relief when he was not able to make his return on Sunday, especially after their torrid week.

Villa have won only once in the six matches he has missed and against Spurs they lacked guile in the final third as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat.

Manager Dean Smith said his players "cannot just wait for Jack to be back" although he may return after the international break.

REUTERS