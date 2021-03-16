Premier League talking points

1. IHEANACHO COMES GOOD FOR LEICESTER

When Brendan Rodgers surveyed the packed treatment room at Leicester's new Seagrave training base, the Northern Irishman may have feared where his side's goals would come from.

Deprived of star midfielders Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, Rodgers is having to maintain Leicester's top-four challenge with a makeshift line-up. Fortunately for the Foxes, Kelechi Iheanacho has stepped up to the plate.

After going three months without a goal, the Nigerian underlined his resurgence with a clinical hat-trick in Sunday's 5-0 thrashing of last-placed Sheffield United.

Iheanacho now has seven goals in his last eight games to ensure Rodgers' men do not stumble in the home straight for Champions League qualification again.

2. GOAL-SHY BLUES NEED TO START FIRING

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could do with a striker in that sort of form as the Blues drew another blank at Elland Road.

Tuchel is still yet to experience defeat in 12 games since arriving in England in January. But that is thanks to a rock-solid defensive record with 10 clean sheets and just two goals conceded, while scoring just 13 times.

The German is yet to find the right formula at the other end of the field despite a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal. Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud were left on the bench as Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz failed to take their chance to shine.

3. FUTILITY OF WILDER'S DEPARTURE

For whatever reason, Sheffield United's second season back in the top flight has been a miserable episode.

Relegation has appeared a formality for weeks, yet respect around the game for manager Chris Wilder was undiminished and many argued he would be the best man to get them back up.

Yet he left on Saturday after five years and with him went any remaining spirit the club had, as proven by their worst defeat of the season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS