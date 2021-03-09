Premier League talking points

1. GOALS TAPERING OFF AFTER EARLY RUSH

After the season began with an incredible goal rush, it seems normal service has been restored. The first month of the Premier League season witnessed an unprecedented deluge with 144 goals scored in the opening 38 fixtures - an average of 3.79 per game.

Spurs' hammering of Crystal Palace apart, this weekend was a low-scoring one and the average goals per game is now down to 2.61 compared to 2.72 for the 2019-20 campaign.

It could be that the relentless fixture list is blunting attacks or perhaps as the season reaches its business end, tactics are becoming more cautious. But either way, the early-season goal feasts are a fading memory with many attritional games.

2. TELLA CAN FILL IN FOR SOUTHAMPTON'S INGS

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl faces the prospect of losing Danny Ings for a few weeks after the England striker, their top scorer with eight league goals, limped off as his side ground out their first top-flight win in 10 games at Sheffield United.

But soon after Ings was replaced by Che Adams, 21-year-old winger Nathan Tella sprung to life, winning the penalty that James Ward-Prowse converted, and much of Hasenhuttl's post-match praise was reserved for the livewire academy product.

REUTERS