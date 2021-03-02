Premier League talking points

1. LONG SEASON TAKING A TOLL ON FOXES

Mounting injuries could derail high-flying Leicester in their bid to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League - and Champions League football next season - after they suffered a double blow in their 3-1 home defeat by Arsenal.

In addition to getting beaten by the Gunners, the Foxes lost Harvey Barnes for at least six weeks with a knee injury, while Jonny Evans also picked up a calf strain.

Leicester faltered towards the end of last season, costing them a place in the top four, and there are some worrying signs that it could be happening again, with eight players now on the sidelines.

2. NEWCASTLE'S POINT COMES AT A COST

Struggling Newcastle grabbed a 1-1 draw against mid-table Wolverhampton Wanderers. But with Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin and Emil Krafth all limping off due to injury, it may prove very expensive.

Krafth has not been at his best lately but Almiron, who hit the post before going off at the break, and Saint-Maximin, who proved a handful throughout, are considered indispensable.

Steve Bruce's side next enter a run of games that will have a major influence on whether or not they can avoid the drop, with the Magpies just three points above 18th-placed Fulham (23).

