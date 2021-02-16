Premier League talking points

1 NDIDI DOMINATES REDS' MIDFIELD

Wilfred Ndidi controlled things from midfield at the King Power Stadium, with the Nigerian international making two more tackles than the entire Liverpool engine room combined.

The 24-year-old also contributed an assist to Leicester's third goal in the 3-1 win.

With Fabinho injured and Jordan Henderson forced to cover in central defence, Liverpool do not have anything like the midfield protection Ndidi offers at the moment, and on Saturday, it showed.

2 MARTINEZ SPARES VILLA'S BLUSHES

Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pulled off a string of superb saves, as Aston Villa managed to hang on for a goal-less draw away to a Brighton side who took 26 shots.

He pulled off nine saves to record his 12th clean sheet of the season, prompting pundits like Trevor Sinclair to question Arsenal's decision to sell him last summer for just £20 million (S$36.8 million).

Only Manchester City's Ederson has kept more clean sheets (14) this term than the 28-year-old.

3 WINLESS SAINTS CAN'T HOLD LEADS

A sixth straight league loss marked Southampton's worst run in the club's history but manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was left wondering how they let a lead slip against Wolverhampton Wanderers after a dominant first-half display.

The Saints, who were in the top four earlier this season, have now dropped 16 points from winning positions - more than any other top-flight team this campaign - to fall to 13th place.

REUTERS