Premier League talking points

1. KANE SPURS TOTTENHAM

Tottenham simply cannot do without Harry Kane, who scored his 208th goal for the club in the 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, moving to joint second on the club's all-time scoring list alongside Bobby Smith and behind only Jimmy Greaves (266).

Since the 2014-15 campaign, Spurs have won 56 per cent of league games when Kane has been available but just 41 per cent without him. Their average goals-per-game return dropped from 1.9 to 1.2 without him. Under Jose Mourinho, their win rate in the league plummeted to 30 per cent in Kane's absence: They lost five of the 10 matches he missed, while both points-and goals-per-game slipped from 1.8 to 1.1.

2. GUNNERS FIRE BLANKS

Arsenal's mini revival has faded quickly and with it, their hopes of climbing back into the top four after Saturday's 1-0 loss to Aston Villa. The Gunners lay in 10th place before yesterday's clash between Leeds and Crystal Palace. Even with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang available off the bench, there was no spark up front for Mikel Arteta's men and they have scored only one goal in their three-game winless run.

3. VAR YET AGAIN

Tomas Soucek's straight red card in the 0-0 draw with Fulham on Saturday was one of the worst video assistant referee (VAR) gaffes this season.

The West Ham midfielder caught Aleksandar Mitrovic before a free kick accidentally and referee Mike Deane was advised by VAR official Lee Mason to have a look at the pitch-side monitor. To everyone's surprise, Deane deemed it a red-card offence.

The red card has since been overturned following an appeal to the Football Association.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS