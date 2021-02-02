Premier League talking points

1. MUSICAL CHAIRS AT THE TOP OF THE TABLE

Last week, Manchester City become the ninth team to top the Premier League table this season.

City retained their position as leaders over the weekend following their win over Sheffield United and will extend their three-point lead over Manchester United if they win their game in hand.

Eight other teams - Arsenal, Everton, Leicester, Liverpool, Southampton, Tottenham, Chelsea and United - have held top spot this term, a record for the most number of different leaders in Premier League history.

2. SAINTS STRUGGLE FOR GOALS

It is hard to believe that it is only three months since Southampton topped the table for the first time in the Premier League era. Since then the goals have dried up, and they struggled again in their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Admittedly, two key video assistant referee (VAR) decisions went against them but all too often, their shots were either blocked or sailed wide. As a season that promised so much continues to unravel, Ralph Hasenhuttl faces an uphill task to get them firing again.

3. WOLVES SHOULD START WORRYING

Wolverhampton Wanderers' longest winless run under Nuno Espirito Santo has seen the club slide from seventh to 14th in the league after an eighth game without victory and they now sit nine points above the relegation zone. They look a shadow of the team who were characterised by creativity and speed, with sharp counter-attacks replaced by slow build-up play.

They signed Brazilian striker Willian Jose late last month on loan for the rest of the season from Real Sociedad but the continued absence of Raul Jimenez is one problem Nuno has not been able to solve.

REUTERS