Premier League talking points

1. LEEDS SLOWLY SLIDE DOWN THE TABLE

Ever since Leeds' Twitter account questioned a female pundit's opinion that their high-tempo style of play was taking its toll earlier this month, forcing her to delete her own account after the abuse that followed, the club have lost all three games in all competitions without scoring.

While that is a coincidence, the truth is the feelgood factor Leeds brought on their return to the top flight is fading fast.

The energy appears to have gone out of Leeds' play, as evidenced by their listless 1-0 loss at home to Brighton, and while it is unlikely Marcelo Bielsa's team will be dragged into the relegation dogfight, they will need to rediscover their spark soon if all their early good work is not to be wasted.

2. WOLVES TOOTHLESS WITHOUT JIMENEZ

Nuno Espirito Santos has enjoyed widespread praise for turning Wolves into one of the most attractive sides in the Premier League since he got them promoted from the Championship in 2018.

For the first time, however, the Portuguese is feeling a bit of pressure with his side picking up just two points from their last six games to drop to 14th.

Some fans are questioning whether he has lost his magic touch, although their biggest issue is the indefinite absence of Raul Jimenez, out since November with a fractured skull. And without their top scorer of the past two seasons, they look blunt.

3. WHAT OF BALE, HIS SPURS RENAISSANCE

Reports are circulating that Gareth Bale's highly publicised return to Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid might not last beyond the season.

The Wales forward has played only 45 minutes in the Premier League since Nov 8 and he was once again an unused sub in the win at Sheffield United.

Jose Mourinho has admitted there has not been "one second of discussion" over Bale, who still has 11/2 years left on his Real deal, and pundit Graeme Souness told Sky the decision to bring him back could have been made by chairman Daniel Levy "because not to give him many minutes is a sign".

REUTERS