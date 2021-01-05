Premier League talking points

1. STAGE SET FOR HIGH-OCTANE RED CLASH

Manchester United's 2-1 win over Aston Villa has set the stage for a highly-anticipated clash with traditional rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Jan 17, with the title race looking set to be the closest in years.

Having suffered false dawns under three managers since they won their last league title in 2013 in Alex Ferguson's final season, United now have an identity under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

They are unbeaten in 10 league matches and even if the Norwegian is doing his best to play down their title ambitions, he knows that in this strangest of seasons, United are in the mix.

2. SON AND KANE CAN'T DO IT ALL FOR SPURS

If Tottenham are to mount a sustained challenge for the title, they must stop being so reliant on Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.

Both scored over the weekend against Leeds to end a run of four league games without a win and the pair already have 22 league goals between them this season.

With Spurs having scored 29 overall in the league, they need to spread the goals around if they are to end a top-flight drought dating back to 1960-61.

3. NO NEW MANAGERIAL BOUNCE FOR BAGGIES

West Bromwich Albion's 1-1 draw with Liverpool last month is beginning to look like the exception that proves the rule.

Since then, they have suffered two horrible home defeats by Leeds (0-5) and Arsenal (0-4) and relegation battle specialist Sam Allardyce looks as though he might have taken on a challenge that is too big even for him.

West Brom have conceded 13 goals and picked up only one point in Allardyce's four games in charge and he will have to shore up his defence if they are to have any hope.

REUTERS