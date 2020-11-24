Premier League talking points

1 BLUNT BLADES COULD RISE WITH GOALS

One of last season's success stories, Sheffield United are now rooted to the bottom of the table because of their struggles in front of goal.

The Blades have managed a meagre four Premier League goals this season, and six of their eight league defeats have come by a one-goal margin.

That suggests a change in fortunes for the club's strikers, David McGoldrick (two league goals this season), Lys Mousset (0), Oliver McBurnie (0) and Rhian Brewster (0), could see them climb the table.

2 RICHARLISON'S WELCOME RETURN

Since Richarlison joined Everton in 2018, they have not won any of the eight Premier League games he has not played in, drawing four and losing four, including their last three games before Fulham.

The Brazil forward, returning after a three-match suspension, set up Dominic Calvert-Lewin's opener against the Cottagers.

His movement on the left flank also allowed Lucas Digne to bomb forward, with the France defender creating two goals to take his tally of assists this season to four.

3 VAR WORKS IN BRIGHTON'S FAVOUR

Technology took centre stage as Brighton won 2-1 at Aston Villa, after referee Michael Oliver overturned his own decision to award a penalty to the home side in the dying minutes, with video assistant referee (VAR) replays vindicating his U-turn.

Having viewed the incident on a monitor, Oliver conceded his initial verdict was wrong as he saw Solly March get a piece of the ball before making contact with Trezeguet.

The Seagulls held on for their first league win since September.

REUTERS