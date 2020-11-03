Premier League talking points

1 EVERTON SCRAPING BOTTOM OF THEIR THIN SQUAD

The Toffees have performed above expectations so far this season in climbing to third. But after slumping to their second straight defeat, it is clear manager Carlo Ancelotti does not have like-for-like replacements in his team in the event of suspensions and injuries.

Without the injured James Rodriguez, Seamus Coleman and the suspended Richarlison - the Brazilian will serve out the final game of his three-match ban when Everton host Manchester United on Saturday - the Italian will have to employ more conservative tactics.

Admitting that the missing trio were "important", he told the BBC he was considering setting up his side to "play differently, maybe with less quality but with more focus" until they return.

2 CITY STILL STRUGGLING FOR GOALS WITHOUT STRIKERS

Pep Guardiola will be pleased with Manchester City's second straight clean sheet in the league this term but will be concerned his side again scored only once.

With strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus sidelined with injuries, City were toothless up front despite Ferran Torres' best efforts to spearhead the attack.

The onus has fallen on City's wingers and midfielders to make up for their absence, but Guardiola's side are well off the mark for a team that averaged over 100 league goals in each of the past three seasons.

3 CHELSEA'S SIGNINGS GETTING TO KNOW EACH OTHER

The Blues' new boys are showing they are adapting to English football, with Hakim Ziyech scoring one and creating another for Timo Werner.

Although Burnley created little, Chelsea's revamped backline, marshalled by Thiago Silva, also looked solid and they have now kept four straight clean sheets in all competitions.

Edouard Mendy also became the first Blues goalkeeper since Petr Cech in 2004 to start his career with three successive shutouts in the league.

