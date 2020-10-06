Premier League talking points

VIEWERS GET THEIR MONEY'S WORTH WITH GOAL GLUT

The goals just keep coming. There have been 144 goals from the opening 38 Premier League games this campaign, an average of 3.79 per match.

That is the highest goals per game ratio in an English top-flight season since 1930-31, when there were 3.95 goals per game, and some 29 per cent of games this term have featured five or more goals.

There have been no goal-less draws so far even though historically, close to 8 per cent of Premier League games finish 0-0.

LEEDS' QUALITY MEANS THEY CAN TARGET A TOP-HALF PLACE

Having gone toe-to-toe with champions Liverpool on the opening day and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road on Saturday, big things are expected from an all-action Leeds United this season.

City dominated early on, but Marcelo Bielsa's side kept throwing bodies forward and deservedly equalised through Rodrigo Moreno, and could have taken all three points.

Leeds, who have seven points from four games, are sure to follow with more exhilarating performances.

CHILWELL REPAYING CHELSEA'S £50M OUTLAY QUICKLY

If Ben Chilwell's first league appearance in a Chelsea shirt is anything to go by, his £50 million (S$88.1 million) fee could be worth every penny.

The left-back was solid in defence during the Blues' 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, keeping Andros Townsend at bay.

FIRE HAS FIZZLED OUT What was most disappointing was how Man United collapsed after (Anthony Martial's red card). United fans grow up watching the team overcome the odds and come back from being a goal or two down or a man down. But that's gone now and you could tell from their body language that they were going to get whacked. SHAHDAN SULAIMAN, Lion City Sailors playmaker and Manchester United fan, on their capitulation to Tottenham.

BETTER NOW THAN LATER In sport, there will be freak results and days where everything that can go wrong will go wrong, and the defeat was one of those days where top players commit the simplest of mistakes and there were also unlucky deflected goals conceded... The thrashing has happened and I rather it happened now than at the end of a title race. BAIHAKKI KHAIZAN, Tampines Rovers defender and Liverpool fan on the horror show at Villa Park.

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts 1 Everton 4 4 0 0 12 5 12 2 Aston Villa 3 3 0 0 11 2 9 3 Leicester 4 3 0 1 12 7 9 4 Arsenal 4 3 0 1 8 5 9 5 Liverpool 4 3 0 1 11 11 9 6 Tottenham 4 2 1 1 12 5 7 7 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 10 6 7 8 Leeds 4 2 1 1 9 8 7 9 Newcastle 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 10 West Ham 4 2 0 2 8 4 6 11 Southampton 4 2 0 2 5 6 6 12 Crystal Palace 4 2 0 2 5 7 6 13 Wolves 4 2 0 2 4 7 6 14 Man City 3 1 1 1 6 7 4 15 Brighton 4 1 0 3 8 10 3 16 Man Utd 3 1 0 2 5 11 3 17 West Brom 4 0 1 3 5 13 1 18 Burnley 3 0 0 3 3 8 0 19 Sheff Utd 4 0 0 4 1 6 0 20 Fulham 4 0 0 4 3 11 0

Going forwards, the England international was a dead-ball threat, and he also netted the opener and teed up Kurt Zouma.

REUTERS