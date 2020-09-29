Premier League talking points

BLUES NEED TO TIGHTEN UP AT THE BACK

After 21 games, the top flight finally produced its first draw of the season when Chelsea salvaged a point at West Bromwich Albion.

The Blues were 3-0 down at half-time on Saturday but Tammy Abraham got their equaliser deep into stoppage time.

While Frank Lampard will be pleased with Chelsea's attacking potency, there are questions about their shambolic defence.

FOX HUNT IS WELL UNDER WAY ONCE MORE

On the evidence of the first few weeks, Chelsea and Manchester United remain far from challengers while Leicester City could yet launch another top-four bid.

The Foxes produced another statement victory at Manchester City, as they did when they won the title in the 2015-16 season.

Brendan Rodgers men were pipped to fourth place on the final day of last season, but have opened the new campaign with three wins in as many games.

'BAM BAM' BAMFORD PROVING A POINT FOR THE WHITES

Patrick Bamford had managed just one goal in 27 appearances in the Premier League before this season but the Leeds United striker has answered his doubters by scoring in all three games so far this campaign, including the winner in Sunday's 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

After the way he has started this season with goals against Liverpool, Fulham and Sunday's 88th-minute header, those who felt he might be good enough only for the Championship are having to eat their words.

REUTERS