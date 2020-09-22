Premier League talking points

1 UNITED NEED TO SIGN DEFENDERS

With three weeks of the transfer window left, the need for Manchester United to recruit defensive reinforcements is painfully clear after their backline was exposed by Crystal Palace in a 3-1 home defeat.

Victor Lindelof endured a difficult afternoon, as he allowed Jeffrey Schlupp to get a cross into the box for Palace's opener, before conceding a second-half penalty and was also culpable for the third goal.

2 KANE, SON TO HOLD FORT TILL BALE IS READY

While Tottenham fans have worked themselves into a frenzy over the loan signing of Gareth Bale, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane's combination in a 5-2 thrashing of Southampton showed Jose Mourinho will soon have a frightening front three to work with.

Bale is not available until late October, leaving Son and Kane to shoulder the attacking burden. That task would not be too onerous if they emulate the superb partnership that tore Southampton to shreds.

South Korea star Son bagged four goals, all of which were laid on by Kane, who notched Tottenham's fifth himself. Together they have combined for more Premier League goals (24) than any other duo in the competition since August 2015.

3 CALVERT-LEWIN GROWING UNDER ANCELOTTI

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first hat-trick in professional football showed all his predatory qualities - a clever back-heel, a lunge at the back post and a header that eased Everton to a 5-2 home win over West Bromwich Albion. The 23-year-old has started every league game under manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has faith in the forward to fire the Toffees to the next level.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE