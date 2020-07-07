Premier League talking points

1 TEEN DEVIL A HIT

Mason Greenwood is the new darling of the Manchester United support, as he showed why manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he is already "one of the best finishers I have worked with".

The 18-year-old rifled home a double in the 5-2 win over Bournemouth, helping United score five goals at Old Trafford in a league game for the first time since 2011.

2 TON UP FOR VARDY

Leicester's struggles since the restart have coincided with a dry spell in front of goal for Jamie Vardy.

But both came to an end as the talismanic No. 9 netted twice in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace to become the 29th player to score 100 Premier League goals. Vardy will give the Foxes hope he can rekindle his form in time to save their Champions League ambitions.

3 NORWICH'S LAST CHANCE

In a story of Norwich's season, chances came and went against Brighton but the only goal was scored by the visitors at Carrow Road.

A sixth straight defeat leaves the Canaries still seven points adrift of safety and even manager Daniel Farke is resigned to a return to the Championship next season. "We are not relegated, but realistically this was our last chance to get back in the mix with a good result," admitted the German.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE