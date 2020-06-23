Premier League talking points

1 ARTETA'S BUSY SUMMER

Much was different about the return of football during the coronavirus pandemic, but for the first person in the Premier League to test positive for the Covid-19 disease, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, it was all too familiar.

Two defeats served to highlight the work he has to do in the short off-season to get the Gunners even close to the top four next term. Moreover, goalkeeper Bernd Leno became the second player after vice-captain Granit Xhaka to be stretchered off the field, and is set to miss the rest of the season.

2 FORGETFUL MANE

As was the case throughout the Premier League last weekend, each match was proceeded with players taking a knee but Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane seemed to forget to do so.

As the referee blew to kick off, the Senegalese sprinted off the halfway line to start the game with the remaining 21 players on the field dropping to the ground. The forward then stopped running before turning back to join in with his teammates and opponents.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE