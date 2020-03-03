Premier League talking points

1 FOXES' SEASON RESTS ON VARDY

Leicester need a fit and firing Jamie Vardy in double-quick time to keep their season turning from outstanding to merely very good.

He missed their flat 1-0 loss at Carrow Road with a calf injury and has struggled with a series of niggles since Christmas.

There are also longer-term implications - Vardy's injury record in recent years has been exemplary, but he has just turned 33 and cannot go at full tilt forever - and the Foxes may need to address that reality in the summer.

2 HAMMERS STILL LOOK SHAKY

While the focus was on West Ham's forwards after their 3-1 win over Southampton, David Moyes still wants more balance between defence and attack, having not kept a clean sheet in the top flight since Jan 1.

There were, however, some encouraging signs against the Saints, with Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna impressing as a centre-back pairing, while 19-year-old academy product Jeremy Ngakia had another promising game at rightback.

3 MURRAY UNFAZED BY DOGFIGHT

Entering the final straight of the league season with survival still in doubt is a familiar feeling for Glenn Murray.

The 36-year-old striker has been through relegation battles since being promoted to the top flight in 2013 with Crystal Palace before moving to Bournemouth and then Brighton. Murray knows the Seagulls must end a run of just one win from their past 18 Premier League fixtures soon to avoid being dragged under.

