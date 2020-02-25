Premier League talking points

1 DYCHE REVELS IN STRIKE FORCE

Matej Vydra is only playing because first-choice pair Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood are injured, but with two goals in two games, the Czech striker is going to be hard for Burnley manager Sean Dyche to leave out, particularly as he plays so well alongside Jay Rodriguez.

The Clarets actually have four effective strikers at the moment, and that does not include Dwight McNeil, who is becoming noticeably better at playing through the middle, despite his usual position on the wing.

2 WOLVES' RECRUITMENT SPOT ON

When hiring from Portugal, as Wolves have been inclined to, what marks out a player who could make the transition from there to England?

Diogo Jota is an intriguing case in point. Against Norwich, the Portuguese international, now into his third year at Molineux, ran the highly-rated Ben Godfrey ragged with his pace en route to a double.

But as with his strike partner Raul Jimenez, it is often his strength and determination in the challenge that makes the difference, and finding a player who has that sweet spot between technical gifts and physical graft has been one of the secrets to Wolves' success.

THE GUARDIAN