Premier League talking points

1 TOP FOUR CONTENDERS ARE CONSISTENTLY INCONSISTENT

A 2-2 draw at third-placed Leicester gave Chelsea a small cushion over their rivals, but Frank Lampard's angst came from the knowledge that his team's erratic form makes it far from certain that they will hold on to fourth spot.

It has been that kind of season for the teams hoping to join Liverpool and Manchester City in next season's Champions League.

Manchester United were held 0-0 by Wolves while Arsenal remain 10 points behind Chelsea after a draw at Burnley. Into the void stepped Tottenham as their win over City moved them within four points of Chelsea.

2 MAGUIRE-LINDELOF COMBO VULNERABLE TO HIGH BALLS

Manchester United were again amateurish under the high balls as the Harry Maguire-Victor Lindelof centre-back axis failed to deal with regulation crosses put in by Wolves' Joao Moutinho.

It is a curiosity given that Maguire's forte is supposedly the basics of defending and Lindelof's technical prowess is meant to complement this.

Yet the English and Swedish partnership has allowed at least three goals from aerial deliveries.

3 BLADES BACKBONE O'CONNELL KNOCKING ON ENGLAND'S DOOR

Dean Henderson's form in goal for Sheffield United - the clean sheet at Crystal Palace was his ninth in the Premier League this season, the joint-most in the division - has brought him international recognition with England, but Gareth Southgate might well be advised to keep his eye on another Blade.

Jack O'Connell (photo), playing on the left of the back three, was excellent again in south London. And the 25-year-old, who has played every minute in the league for Chris Wilder, cannot be too far away from the England manager's thoughts.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN