Premier League talking points

1 WAN-BISSAKA IS A STEAL

The recent transfer window has indicated Manchester United's change in tack and willingness to invest in heavily scouted young talent, particularly in the shape of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 22.

He defends first and second, and attacks third, unlike many modern full-backs. He was immense when he stopped Raheem Sterling from having a single shot on target in the 2-1 win at City.

His attitude, strength and pace all surpass his technical ability, but the number of one-on-one situations he wins is no fluke.

2 SPURS ARE REVITALISED

While it would be wrong to get carried away by Tottenham's start to life under Jose Mourinho, there is little doubt they have done well - especially the stunning display capped off by a Son Heung-min solo goal in the 5-0 win over Burnley.

Spurs were well balanced and in tune, with the defence and two midfielders keeping their positions and looking to play sharp, forward passes to Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Son and Harry Kane.

Mourinho has clearly identified that quartet as being their principal strength, especially on the counter-attack.

