Premier League talking points

1 RODGERS TURNING HEADS

Leicester underlined why they are considered credible title contenders after beating Everton 2-1 for their sixth successive league win on Sunday, but the post-match talk was dominated by whether or not manager Brendan Rodgers would stick around to lead the charge.

Since he took over in February, the form of the Foxes, second in the table, has been nothing short of spectacular, with 16 wins and four draws from 25 league games under the former Liverpool and Celtic boss.

With his stock at an all-time high, the Ulsterman was inevitably asked about the vacant Arsenal job. While he reiterated his commitment to Leicester, he also admitted that there was a release clause in his contract if one of the big boys came knocking.

2 SOLSKJAER LOSING HIS GRIP

Manchester United's 2-2 home draw with Aston Villa on Sunday has left them on 18 points, 22 behind leaders Liverpool, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he is not overly concerned about their position.

While he admitted the Red Devils did not show enough quality to get the three points, he claimed that with the table being "so tight", it was not his biggest concern at this point.

Ninth-placed United will host former manager Jose Mourinho for the first time since his sacking a year ago when his fifth-placed Tottenham side visit tomorrow.

REUTERS