Premier League talking points

1 CANARIES ARE NO PUSHOVERS

Norwich boss Daniel Farke mentioned "a first clean-sheet win" several times at Everton as he took as much satisfaction from the resilience his team displayed as from a first victory in eight matches.

That it was achieved with Christoph Zimmermann alongside Ben Godfrey in central defence was no coincidence. The German was making his first appearance since suffering a serious foot injury at West Ham in August, which Farke called not far from being "a season or career-ending" one.

2 HARVEY ON A BARNESTORMER

One of the joys for Leicester is that while they are a team without any obvious weaknesses, they have several players with room to improve.

Harvey Barnes is having a terrific season, regularly shredding opponents on the left.

While his finishing is not yet as good as the rest of his play, scoring only once so far, manager Brendan Rodgers believes that once he gets his composure right, "he will be an absolutely brilliant player".

THE GUARDIAN