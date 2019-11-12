Premier League talking points

1. TRAORE A BLOSSOMING WOLF

It would be easy to mock Aston Villa after they became the latest team this season to be shredded by Wolves' Adama Traore, whom the Villans sold in 2015 without starting him in the Premier League.

But it has taken a while for the fleet-footed winger, still only 23, to harness his undoubted talent.

Only this season has the former Barcelona academy graduate developed into one of the most thrilling players around, and with two goals and two assists to date, Spain and Mali are now fighting over his international future.

2. MAGPIES' NEW FRENCH FANCY

Allan Saint-Maximin is the type of winger fans adore and at whom coaching technocrats roll their eyes.

An elemental force of nature, Newcastle's latest cult hero is now part of a distinguished roll-call of flashy French wide men that Magpies fans have taken to heart.

Following in the footsteps of David Ginola, Laurent Robert and Hatem Ben Arfa, the £16.5 million (S$28.9 million) summer recruit from Nice put on a man-of-the-match display his compatriots would have been proud of.

THE GUARDIAN