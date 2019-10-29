Premier League talking points

1 RECORD-BREAKING FOXES FIRING ON ALL CYLINDERS

Leicester proved they are back in the big time by hammering nine goals past sorry Southampton.

In doing so they recorded the biggest-ever victory by an away side in an English top-flight league match - a period spanning 131 years, and matched Manchester United's 9-0 thrashing of Ipswich in 1995.

Brendan Rodgers' side are third in the table with 20 points from 10 games - one more than at the same stage of their title-winning 2015-16 campaign.

2 REDS RECOVERY FROM EARLY GOAL BODES WELL

When Liverpool fell behind to a Harry Kane goal in the first minute at Anfield on Sunday, nerves could have taken over - defeat against Tottenham would have seen their lead over Manchester City cut to just three points.

Instead, Liverpool poured forward relentlessly. Jordan Henderson equalised and Mohamed Salah won the game from the penalty spot with 15 minutes to go.

3 PULISIC'S TREBLE PUTS HIM IN LAMPARD'S SIGHTS

When Frank Lampard was asked about Christian Pulisic's lack of playing time earlier this season, the Chelsea manager made it clear the United States winger would only play when he felt the time was right.

Finally given his first league start since August, the 21-year-old made up for lost time with an impressive hat-trick in a 4-2 win at Burnley.

The so-called perfect hat-trick - he scored with his right foot, left foot and head - should keep him in Lampard's team for a while to come.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE