Premier League talking points

1. SILVA ON BORROWED TIME

Everton manager Marco Silva claims he received Farhad Moshiri's full support when they met last week and the club's majority shareholder will have no reason to change tack despite Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Burnley. Silva's assessment of his side's performance, however, was wildly upbeat despite the visitors, with a starting line-up that cost more than £250 million (S$424.6 million), were woeful from start to finish.

The clock is ticking on the uninspiring manager of an uninspiring team and given Moshiri's track record of poor appointments, the director of football, Marcel Brands, should be left with the responsibility of finally getting one right.

2. EMERY FOR CLARITY

Arsenal manager Unai Emery, in his programme notes ahead of their Bournemouth clash, spoke about the importance of balance and how he wants his side to be "competitive both defensively and offensively".

That is excellent in theory, but it needs to be put into practice and yet again on Sunday, there was little evidence of that in their 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Arsenal won, but they did not play well and the most glaring issue is the lack of an obvious game plan. It is fair to expect that after more than a year in charge, his vision for the team would be much clearer.